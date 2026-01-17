Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 906,063 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the December 15th total of 526,521 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 658,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 658,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.79.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 280.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc is a digital media and technology company focused on the development, production and distribution of live amateur sports content in the United States. The company’s flagship InPlay Sports division secures rights to high school and collegiate athletic events and streams those competitions across linear and digital channels. Through strategic partnerships with regional school conferences and venues, Allied Gaming aims to expand the reach of under-served amateur athletics audiences while creating new content monetization opportunities.

Allied’s content portfolio spans live event coverage, on-demand highlights and studio productions designed for distribution on television, web and mobile platforms.

