iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.34 and last traded at $85.0020, with a volume of 2905851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after buying an additional 662,373 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,345 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,540,000 after acquiring an additional 390,526 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,181,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 787,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

