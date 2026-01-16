Short Interest in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM) Drops By 34.0%

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 806 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the December 15th total of 1,221 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,096 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (NYSEARCA:CPSM – Free Report) by 94,651.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.31% of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of CPSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.27. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $28.72.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – May (CPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NYSEARCA exchange in the United States.

