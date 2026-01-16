Short Interest in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ) Rises By 144.1%

Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,509 shares, an increase of 144.1% from the December 15th total of 5,535 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 64,941 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PHEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of von Borstel & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. von Borstel & Associates Inc. owned about 3.28% of Parametric Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PHEQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.78. 3,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.53. Parametric Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93.

The Parametric Hedged Equity ETF (PHEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in individual US large-cap stocks while utilizing a laddered options strategy to mitigate losses. The option strategy caps the potential upside participation. PHEQ was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Parametric.

