Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,536 shares, an increase of 137.8% from the December 15th total of 19,145 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,662 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Nickel Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NASDAQ:NIKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.44% of Sprott Nickel Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:NIKL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 333,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,639. Sprott Nickel Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Sprott Nickel Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Nickel Miners ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 286.0%.

The Sprott Nickel Miners ETF (NIKL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Nickel Miners index. The fund tracks an index of nickel related companies around the globe. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap. NIKL was launched on Mar 21, 2023 and is issued by Sprott.

