Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.7250, with a volume of 317184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXM. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $77,348.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 426,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,298.64. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ragy Thomas sold 24,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $194,126.56. Following the sale, the director owned 712,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,075.22. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 546,167 shares of company stock worth $4,181,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 44,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 11,204.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,746 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 24,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 44.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 192,683 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

