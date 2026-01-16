Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:TRFK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,211 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 12,168 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 145,288 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRFK. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.54. 164,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.88 million, a P/E ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

The Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF (TRFK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks market cap-weighted index of global companies involved in the use, manipulation, transmission, and storage of data, as well as the ancillary services that enable these processes. TRFK was launched on Jun 8, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

