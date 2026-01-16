Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,999,999 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 277,115,998.57573898 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.03844624 USD and is down -2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $6,259,257.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

