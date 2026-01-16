Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 36.3% in December

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 95,551 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 149,941 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,804 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Shares of VRAX traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.32. 123,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Virax Biolabs Group has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.00 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Virax Biolabs Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised Virax Biolabs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Virax Biolabs Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Report on VRAX

About Virax Biolabs Group

(Get Free Report)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ: VRAX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation vaccines targeting respiratory and other infectious diseases. Headquartered in Australia, the company leverages advanced viral vector platforms to create novel immunization solutions designed to induce both systemic and mucosal immunity. Virax Biolabs is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the symbol VRAX.

At the core of Virax Biolabs’ pipeline is a proprietary adenoviral vector platform, licensed exclusively from a leading academic institution, which serves as the backbone for intranasal and injectable vaccine candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.