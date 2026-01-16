Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Reaches $0.0002

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Saitama has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $10.00 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Saitama has traded flat against the dollar. One Saitama coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000010 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,710,298,440 coins and its circulating supply is 44,701,355,157 coins. The official message board for Saitama is www.linkedin.com/company/saitachain. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/saitachaincoin. Saitama’s official website is saitachain.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 44,710,298,439.59092177 with 44,701,355,157.07475214 in circulation. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00016505 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://saitachain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

