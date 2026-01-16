ConstitutionDAO Trading Up 0.5% This Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. ConstitutionDAO has a market capitalization of $53.36 million and $18.61 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ConstitutionDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
