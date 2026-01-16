Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DPRO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Draganfly from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Draganfly to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Draganfly and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on shares of Draganfly in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Draganfly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Draganfly currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of Draganfly stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.64. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 243.20% and a negative return on equity of 71.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPRO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Draganfly by 224.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Draganfly in the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Draganfly during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ: DPRO) is a Canada-based developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and related software solutions for commercial, government and academic applications. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the company specializes in designing lightweight, modular drones that integrate advanced sensor payloads—including high-resolution imaging, multispectral and thermal cameras—to gather aerial data across a range of industries.

The company’s core offerings include turnkey UAS platforms, data-capture payloads and proprietary analytics software that enable clients to perform precision agriculture monitoring, land surveying, infrastructure inspection and environmental assessment.

