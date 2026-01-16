WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE) Short Interest Down 47.7% in December

WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:WTRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 407 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the December 15th total of 778 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,898 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,898 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund by 165.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRE opened at $22.99 on Friday. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (WTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global real estate companies that have direct and\u002For indirect exposure to technology, sciences, or e-commerce. Holdings are selected based on a proprietary technology score and a leverage screening. WTRE was launched on Jun 5, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

