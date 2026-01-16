Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to “Hold” Rating

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $227.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.06. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 billion, a PE ratio of 112.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,558 shares of company stock worth $35,461,719. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,917,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,861,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

