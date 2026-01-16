Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on January 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on December 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 12/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) on 12/8/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) on 12/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) on 11/19/2025.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6%

NOW stock opened at $131.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.93 and a 1-year high of $239.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $214,708.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,701.06. The trade was a 45.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,488. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,585 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 16.9% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. DA Davidson set a $220.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.97.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

