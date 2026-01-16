iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Lifted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,172,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,229,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,802,591,000 after acquiring an additional 398,230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,375,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,567,000 after acquiring an additional 105,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $695.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $699.17. The company has a market cap of $762.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

