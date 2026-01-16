Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 526,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SLT Holdings LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AMPX opened at $10.14 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 3.04.
Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies
In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 506,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,113,296.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,875.10. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,083,660.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,794.96. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,798,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,241. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amprius Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company completed its at?the?market (ATM) equity offering program, which had been cited as a catalyst for a short-term price uptick because it provides immediate capital and reduces financing risk. Why Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Is Up 5.2% After Completing Its At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
- Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on AMPX, and several firms maintain above?consensus price targets — a supportive backdrop for medium?term upside expectations. Northland Securities Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX)
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional accumulation and analyst coverage (multiple buy/overweight ratings and raised targets) are cited in recent reports, supporting a constructive longer?term narrative around Amprius’ silicon?anode battery tech. MarketBeat coverage: Amprius analyst and institutional activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussions: recent articles weigh the stock’s strong one?year return and argue both that upside remains and that the run?up raises valuation risk — these are prompting mixed investor views on buying at current levels. Assessing Amprius Technologies (AMPX) Valuation After Recent Share Price Pullback And Strong One Year Return
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentators ask whether the stock is “too late” after a large one?year gain; commentary tends to increase intraday volatility but is not a direct fundamental driver. Is It Too Late To Consider Amprius Technologies (AMPX) After A 212% One Year Surge?
- Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer labeled AMPX “an interesting spec,” a media mention that can boost retail interest but also flags the name as speculative. Jim Cramer calls Amprius Technologies “An interesting spec”
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity has been reported — signals elevated speculation and potential short?term volatility (direction unclear until positions are unwound). Amprius Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMPX)
- Negative Sentiment: Director Kang Sun sold 506,267 shares (~$5.1M at ~\$10.10) and has trimmed his ownership substantially over recent months — a material insider sale that investors often view as a near?term negative signal. SEC filing: Kang Sun Form 4 sale
About Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.
At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.
