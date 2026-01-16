Thames Capital Management LLC Invests $5.54 Million in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 526,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SLT Holdings LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $378,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMPX shares. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $10.14 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 3.04.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 53.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 506,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $5,113,296.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,176,875.10. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,083,660.05. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,794.96. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,798,201 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,241. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amprius Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

About Amprius Technologies

(Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.