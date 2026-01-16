CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CINT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of CI&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CI&T from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings raised CI&T from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CI&T from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

CI&T Stock Up 3.8%

CINT opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $639.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). CI&T had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CI&T in the third quarter worth $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CI&T by 176.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Nipun Capital L.P. purchased a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) is a global digital solutions and technology services provider specializing in end-to-end digital transformation. The company partners with clients across industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare and technology to deliver tailored software products, agile development practices and customer-centric design. Its core offerings include digital strategy consulting, user experience and interface design, cloud-native application development, data engineering and full-cycle product lifecycle management.

Leveraging a proprietary agile framework, CI&T helps organizations accelerate time-to-market and improve operational efficiency through continuous delivery and DevOps automation.

