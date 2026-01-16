Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3,379.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 6,501 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $381,478.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,685.36. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 23,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,429,456.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,203.10. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 436.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 538,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,632,000 after purchasing an additional 437,734 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,926,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after buying an additional 216,453 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,884,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces and processes a broad range of mineral-based products and solutions that serve a variety of industrial applications. Its offerings include bentonite, perlite, precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mineral sands, foundry additives, performance minerals and specialty chemicals designed to enhance performance in markets such as paper, steel, construction, oil and gas, environmental remediation and consumer products.

The company operates through several business segments, including Specialty Minerals, Refractory Minerals, Performance Materials and Recycled Materials.

