Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $186.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.4118.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 162.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average of $157.33. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01. Ross Stores has a one year low of $122.36 and a one year high of $194.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.380-6.46 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.770-1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off?price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand?name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

