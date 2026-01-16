Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Leah Neufeld Acquires 2,626 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Leah Neufeld bought 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,897.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,775.50. This represents a 11.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Immuneering Stock Up 4.7%

IMRX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Immuneering Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Mizuho set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immuneering by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

