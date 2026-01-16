Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Leah Neufeld Acquires 2,626 Shares of Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Leah Neufeld bought 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $10,897.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,775.50. This represents a 11.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Immuneering Stock Up 4.7%
IMRX opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Immuneering Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immuneering by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immuneering by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.
About Immuneering
Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.
The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
