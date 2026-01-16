Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,496,009 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 88,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $7,875,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 30.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $40.26 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.