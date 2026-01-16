Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research set a $12.00 target price on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $10.50 target price on Enhabit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Enhabit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EHAB

Enhabit Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE EHAB opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.560 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enhabit by 73.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 290,978 shares during the period.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.