Short Interest in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI) Declines By 76.8%

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LODI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,628 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 7,004 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LODI remained flat at $25.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Institutional Trading of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 20,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The AAM SLC Low Duration Income ETF (LODI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of income producing, USD-denominated fixed income securities. The fund may hold debt of any maturity but estimates to have an average portfolio duration of three years or less. LODI was launched on Dec 3, 2024 and is issued by Advisors Asset Management.

