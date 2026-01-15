Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,827,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,888,406. Intel has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,832.23, a P/E/G ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

