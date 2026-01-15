Short Interest in Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Declines By 78.0%

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,024 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the December 15th total of 9,211 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ OPTZ traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 125,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,378. The firm has a market cap of $209.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,383.58 and a beta of 1.32. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2103 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. Optimize Strategy Index ETF’s payout ratio is currently -330.38%.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Company Profile

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

