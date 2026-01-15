Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,167 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the December 15th total of 49,729 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,379,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 25,516 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $408,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,754. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years. The portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.