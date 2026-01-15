JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.27 and last traded at $68.3750, with a volume of 5073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

