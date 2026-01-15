Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,208 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 7,128 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of PTH stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $54.47.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.5265 dividend. This represents a $6.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.
