Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,208 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 7,128 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,710 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTH stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $49.32. 419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $123.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $54.47.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $1.5265 dividend. This represents a $6.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors. Securities shown to possess the greatest capital appreciation potential are selected by the Index.The Fund invests only in health care sector.

