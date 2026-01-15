Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 3,324 call options on the company. This is an increase of 15% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,900 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,261.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 575,214 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 15,834,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,324. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 447.57% and a negative return on equity of 86.33%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

