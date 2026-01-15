Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 and last traded at GBX 0.38. Approximately 1,575,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,299,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The stock has a market cap of £3.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.01.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

