Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna FY2030 Earnings

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2030 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $21.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.61) per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.29 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 139.61% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRNA. Berenberg Bank set a $28.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.36.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Moderna has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,708,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,743,000 after buying an additional 1,312,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,458,000 after buying an additional 1,420,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,216,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,131 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 8,068,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,417,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $703,186.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,679.52. This trade represents a 85.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

