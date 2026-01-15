Q3 EPS Estimate for Illinois Tool Works Reduced by Analyst

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $259.67.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $259.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $278.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.43 and its 200 day moving average is $254.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,328.6% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 844,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

