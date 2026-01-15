Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) vs. Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Financial Survey

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Immunovant”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $1.38 million 326.43 -$83.78 million ($18.26) -0.02 Immunovant N/A N/A -$413.84 million ($2.84) -9.58

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -9,580.90% N/A -313.92% Immunovant N/A -81.55% -73.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Immunovant 1 3 6 1 2.64

Immunovant has a consensus price target of $30.78, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Immunovant’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Immunovant is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Immunovant beats Northwest Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer. Its lead product, DCVax-L, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer. The company also develops DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat inoperable solid tumors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

