YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.

Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.

The YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds that tracks an equal-weighted index of five affiliated ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains by employing synthetic covered call strategies, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. FEAT was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

