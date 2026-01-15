YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (FEAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2494 per share on Thursday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28.
About YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
- First Time Since 2007: All Warnings Active
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.