Hsbc Global Res Upgrades Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) to Strong-Buy

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MBGYY. DZ Bank raised shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$17.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.82. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1-year low of C$12.55 and a 1-year high of C$18.16.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 4.51%.The company had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG is a global automotive manufacturer best known for producing premium passenger cars and vans under the Mercedes?Benz brand. The company’s product portfolio spans compact and executive cars, luxury models marketed under Mercedes?Maybach, high?performance variants from Mercedes?AMG, and a growing range of electric vehicles sold under the EQ subbrand. In addition to vehicle manufacturing, Mercedes?Benz Group provides aftersales services, connected?car technologies and mobility solutions through its finance and mobility arm, which offers leasing, financing, fleet management and related customer services.

The company traces its industrial roots to the pioneering work of Karl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in the late 19th century and to the creation of Daimler?Benz in the early 20th century.

