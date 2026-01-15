Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Price Tops $0.0073 on Major Exchanges

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Mr Miggles has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $320.85 thousand worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mr Miggles token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,438.85 or 0.99803699 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96,185.46 or 0.99645190 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles’ genesis date was July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. The official website for Mr Miggles is miggles.io.

Mr Miggles Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.0073019 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $357,689.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mr Miggles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

