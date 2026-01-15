Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF $IXUS

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 825.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,045,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,384,000 after buying an additional 5,392,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14,604,900.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 292,098 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 551,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,665,000 after purchasing an additional 135,288 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 574.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $9,168,000.

Shares of IXUS opened at $88.03 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $88.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $1.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

