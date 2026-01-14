Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 209,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 205,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Imagine Lithium Stock Down 14.3%
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022. Imagine Lithium Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Imagine Lithium
- This AI Opportunity Was Built to Evolve With Demand
- Punch these codes into your ordinary brokerage account
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Zacks Puts $25.50 target on BSEM!
Receive News & Ratings for Imagine Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagine Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.