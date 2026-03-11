Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Position Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 48,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3,051.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,844 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $44,060.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,632.80. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,704.17. This represents a 30.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,909 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

