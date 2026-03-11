Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,850 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 557.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBIN. Wolfe Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE: FBIN), formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

