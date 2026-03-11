Blue Whale Capital LLP Trims Holdings in Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Blue Whale Capital LLP lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,585 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up about 1.8% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 67.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.14. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 91,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

