DE Burlo Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 157.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for about 2.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $19,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,768,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,050,000 after acquiring an additional 116,302 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 323,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,647,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,764,000 after purchasing an additional 894,123 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 125.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

