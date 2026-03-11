Brightline Capital Management LLC Has $40.09 Million Stock Position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI

Brightline Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,000 shares during the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure makes up approximately 16.4% of Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brightline Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Energy Infrastructure were worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Up 9.3%

SEI opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.13. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $61.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Solaris Energy Infrastructure ( NYSE:SEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Insider Activity at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock bought 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,025.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,761.20. This trade represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aj Teague purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.13 per share, with a total value of $99,630.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 106,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,835.45. This represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

