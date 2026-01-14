Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 581092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$21.32 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of -0.46.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

