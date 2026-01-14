Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) Short Interest Up 592.6% in December

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,160 shares, a growth of 592.6% from the December 15th total of 745 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,937 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,823. Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.35% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market investment-grade bond index, overweighting market segments with higher yield potential while maintaining the overall risk and credit profile of the broad market. NUAG was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

