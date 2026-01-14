Insider Buying: J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Insider Acquires 5,534 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 309 per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.06.

On Monday, November 10th, Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 2,889 shares of J Sainsbury stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 per share, for a total transaction of £9,938.16.

J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 1 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 309.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,950,229,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,786,328. The company has a market cap of £6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 324.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 316.03. J Sainsbury plc has a 52 week low of GBX 223.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 360.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

J Sainsbury ( LON:SBRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 EPS for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 366 to GBX 360 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 336.67.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.

Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.

