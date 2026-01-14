Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $12.9710. 15,167,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 105,494,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

ONDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ondas from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Loop Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ondas from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ondas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a negative net margin of 192.60%.The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 25,861 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $245,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 197,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,632.08. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 21,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $204,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 212,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,215.60. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,605 shares of company stock valued at $12,109,365 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the third quarter worth $85,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

