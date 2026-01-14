Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Trading Up 5.6% – Time to Buy?

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.4910. 1,414,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,093,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30 price target (~113% upside vs. current levels), providing a strong analyst endorsement that likely lifted investor sentiment. Rosenblatt Reaffirms Buy on BTDR

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30 price target (~113% upside vs. current levels), providing a strong analyst endorsement that likely lifted investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Bitdeer announced AI-cloud expansion with deployment of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 hardware — a read-through that supports revenue diversification beyond Bitcoin mining and strengthens the company’s AI infrastructure credentials. Bitdeer AI NVIDIA Deployment

Bitdeer announced AI-cloud expansion with deployment of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 hardware — a read-through that supports revenue diversification beyond Bitcoin mining and strengthens the company’s AI infrastructure credentials. Neutral Sentiment: Bitdeer released an unaudited December 2025 production and operations update — useful for tracking mining/AI capacity trends, but details will determine the real impact on near?term revenue and margins. December 2025 Production Update

Bitdeer released an unaudited December 2025 production and operations update — useful for tracking mining/AI capacity trends, but details will determine the real impact on near?term revenue and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short?interest data for January appears anomalous (shows zero), so the published figure is unreliable for assessing current short pressure; investors should treat short?interest signals cautiously until confirmed.

Reported short?interest data for January appears anomalous (shows zero), so the published figure is unreliable for assessing current short pressure; investors should treat short?interest signals cautiously until confirmed. Negative Sentiment: A large cluster of law firms and plaintiff solicitations has emerged seeking lead plaintiffs in securities class actions against Bitdeer (alleging §10(b)/§20(a) violations and undisclosed issues). Multiple filings and notices increase the risk of litigation costs, distraction for management, and potential future damages — a clear source of downward pressure and volatility. DJS Law Group Lawsuit Notice

A large cluster of law firms and plaintiff solicitations has emerged seeking lead plaintiffs in securities class actions against Bitdeer (alleging §10(b)/§20(a) violations and undisclosed issues). Multiple filings and notices increase the risk of litigation costs, distraction for management, and potential future damages — a clear source of downward pressure and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Additional class?action notices from multiple firms (e.g., Kahn Swick & Foti, Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi) emphasize potential undisclosed financial issues and prior stock declines; the breadth of solicitations can amplify selling pressure and investor uncertainty. KSF Class Action Notice

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 91.31% and a negative net margin of 115.59%.The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 7,157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

