Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 526,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,295,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

